THE TELEGRAPH:

When archaeologists announced the discovery of an ‘amazing’ 4,500-year-old stone circle on an Aberdeenshire farm in December they admitted it was odd that it had remained hidden for so long.

With its diminutive circumference and smallish stones, experts said the Neolithic monument in the parish of Leochel-Cushnie was unusual, but hoped it might change their understanding of prehistoric building.

Sadly such optimism was not to be realised. This week a farmer who had once owned the land got in touch to say he had built it himself in the 1990s.

Neil Ackerman, historic environment record assistant at Aberdeenshire Council, said: “These types of monument are notoriously difficult to date.