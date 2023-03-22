Moscow has recovered components of the US surveillance drone that was destroyed by two Russian fighter jets last week, according to intercepted military radio traffic.

Just hours after the March 14 incident, radio traffic from the Russian scramble to salvage the MQ-9 Reaper drone was captured by amateur hobbyists on unencrypted channels, according to the New York Times.

Clips of the radio traffic reveal conversations between multiple Russian ships and aircraft about attempts to recover the drone’s engine casing, nose, wing and gas tank.

‘At this moment, we have brought up three parts of the frame,’ one unit code-named Apelsin (Orange) is heard broadcasting. ‘Now I am proceeding toward the helicopter to search for more.’

Pentagon officials have said any sensitive information was remotely wiped from the drone’s software after its propeller was stuck by an Su-27 fighter jet during a close pass, and that any wreckage recovered will have little military value.

