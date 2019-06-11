THE HILL:

Rep. Justin Amash (R-Mich.) has opted to quit the House Freedom Caucus (HFC) in the wake of his comments in support of moving forward with impeachment proceedings against President Trump.

Amash said on Twitter in May that after reading the Mueller report he believes the president engaged in “impeachable conduct,” also accusing Attorney General William Barr of “deliberately misrepresenting” the findings of the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

The Freedom Caucus previously voted to condemn the Michigan Republican’s remarks last month, but the group opted not to force him out despite a divide amongst members. Members have repeatedly made it clear Amash’s voice did not represent their opinions on the matter, asserting they do not believe there was collusion between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin or any attempts by the president to obstruct the special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Pressure to kick the congressman out of the group began to mount after Amash, a founding member, failed to alert the group he planned to make his position on impeachment public, blindsiding his colleagues.