Amanda Milius, director of The Plot Against the President, described masked servants waiting on maskless celebrities and assorted elites as a “visual representation” of a decadent society reminiscent of fictional dystopian science fiction universes. Guests of the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards — held on Sunday in Los Angeles, CA — were not wearing masks as they were served by masked staffers, as Breitbart News reported. California, via its health department, currently mandates the wearing of masks in indoor settings for “unvaccinated individuals.” Milius contrasted the masking of event staffers with maskless celebrities and other television entertainment professionals at the event in an interview with Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow on Monday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily. “They want us to know that there are different rules for them than there are for us,” Milius said of elites demonstration of their own immunity to decrees ostensibly issued to reduce COVID-19 transmission. “It’s just totally off-putting. What’s kind of gross about it is that they are just shoving it in our faces — how distant and how different the rules are for them than for us.”

