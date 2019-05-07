NY POST

A Washington state “team mom” is accused of having sex with an 11-year-old lacrosse player — whose coach was her husband, according to court documents. Su Hyon Dillon, 44, admitted to “having problems in her marriage” when she began having sex with the boy in May 2014 at her Puyallup home, according to an affidavit filed last Wednesday in Pierce County superior court. Investigators said the child was friends with Dillon’s son through the Emerald Ridge Lacross Club, where she was the “team mom.” “[The victim] said that he would spend time at the house and she was the mother of a lacrosse teammate,” court documents said. During a sleepover at her home, Dillon allegedly went into his room and initiated sex with him.

READ MORE AT THE NY POST