The US Humane Society released a sickening surveillance video this week, showing a father and son from Alaska illegally killing a black bear and her two newborn cubs — while they were still hibernating inside their den. “They’ll never be able to link it to us,” the son, Owen Renner, can be heard saying on the video after taking out the mama bear and her offspring. The footage was filmed in April 2018 and released Wednesday by the Alaska Department of Public Safety after a public records request was made by the Humane Society.

