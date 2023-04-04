NY Post

Democrats are jumping for joy at the prospect of Donald Trump finally getting hooked, like Al Capone, on some kind of — any kind of — criminal charge. But their own political idols — namely, the Clintons or Bidens — could one day be gored by a hyperpartisan district attorney in search of a crime, no matter how picayune. Democratic DA Alvin Bragg’s case against Trump is so convoluted that even The Washington Post thinks it’s a stretch — and one that sets an ominous precedent. It threatens to open a Pandora’s Box of political indictments against former presidents and other elected officials, as well as their family members, by local prosecutors seeking to settle political scores.

Plenty for DAs to probe

What could DAs go after top Democrats for? Where to start. There’s no shortage of scandals. Let’s take the Clinton Foundation, described by whistleblowers as the largest unprosecuted fraud ever. Bill and Hillary Clinton registered it as a tax-exempt charity, but have used it as their own personal “piggy bank.” The foundation keeps offices in Little Rock, Ark., where new Pulaski County DA Will Jones is a Republican who last year beat a Soros-backed Democrat for the job. He might be able to get creative with a tax-fraud case against the Clintons, who have potentially stiffed local coffers of millions in corporate income and other taxes.

