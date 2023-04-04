Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, during his 2021 Democrat primary race, campaigned on suing the Trump administration more than 100 times, a video unearthed by the Republican National Committee shows.

“Let’s talk about what is waiting for the new DA — the docket,” Bragg said about upcoming future cases for the new DA. “We know there is a Trump investigation.”

Bragg then explained why he should be elected as DA according to his record of prosecuting Trump and his family.

“I have investigated Trump and his children and held them accountable for their misconduct with the Trump Foundation,” he said.

“I also sued the Trump administration more than 100 times for DACA, the travel ban, separation of children from their families at the border,” he boasted. “So, I know that work. I know how to follow the facts and know how to hold people in power accountable.”

READ MORE