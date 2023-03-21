President Donald Trump, writing on Truth Social, said that the Manhattan District Attorney’s office’s “leader is funded by George Soros.”

The leader of that office is Alvin Bragg, the Democratic DA who took office in January 2022, according to Ballotpedia. In the Truth Social post, Trump also wrote that he expects to be arrested on Tuesday, and he criticized the prosecutor’s office as being highly political.

Is it true? Was Bragg funded by Soros?

Fox News reported that Soros “funneled $40 million dollars into district attorney campaigns nationwide, and now his beneficiaries represent around 20% of Americans,” including Bragg on that list.

