Breitbart:

For the first time in eight weeks, Hawaii has reported no new statewide cases of COVID-19, leaving the total case count since the beginning of the pandemic at 629.

The last time the tropical state reported no new cases of the coronavirus was earlier this year on March 13.

“We have seen a steady decline in new cases over the past several weeks. Although today we’re at zero, we want to maintain these declines,” said Dr. Sarah Park, state epidemiologist.

“As businesses reopen, as people become more active and travel more freely, we will inevitably see more cases,” Park added, warning that travel to the mainland also creates a risk.

Hawaii, which had reported double-digit case increases in late March and early April, has witnessed its new daily case count remain under ten for three weeks.

While residents of Hawaii remain socially distanced and take precautions like wearing face coverings, some businesses have began to reopen. On Thursday, retail stores and shopping malls were allowed to reopen on the Big Island and Kauai. Those same types of businesses will be allowed to reopen in Maui on Monday and Oahu on May 15.

