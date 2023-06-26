President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is rerouting illegal immigration through Ports of Entry at the United States-Mexico border to give the appearance that the inflow has dropped under his watch, House Republicans say.

Following Biden’s rescinding the public health authority known as Title 42 that helped return millions of illegal aliens to Mexico since 2020, the establishment media and the White House touted a supposed drop in apprehensions along the border.

Under a series of Catch and Release-style programs, though, DHS has funneled tens of thousands of border crossers and illegal aliens through Ports of Entry, Republicans on the House Homeland Security Committee detailed in a report issued this month:

While the Biden administration is celebrating a reported 25 percent decrease in encounters between Ports of Entry, 35,317 aliens were encountered at Ports of Entry — 17% of the total encounters in May. According to the Office of Field Operations, this is a 20% increase from April 2023 and a staggering 34% increase from January 2023, when the CBP One app was first expanded to non-commercial use. [Emphasis added]

In particular, as the report notes, Biden has deployed the CBP One app that foreign nationals in Mexico are using to schedule appointments at the border for direct release into American communities.

