CBS NEWS:

Almost 1,200 immigration cases in Illinois have been canceled since the government shutdown. More than 42,000 cases have been canceled around the country.

The government shutdown stems from the dispute over border security, but with the government shutdown immigration cases aren’t getting heard, and in some circumstances it’s buying immigrants more time in the country.

“She’s worried and concerned about what her future holds as well as for her children,” a Spanish-speaking mother of three, who asked not to be identified, told CBS 2 through an interpreter.

She sought asylum in Chicago, fleeing an abusive husband in Mexico.

“She’s worried and very concerned, because she’s waited over three years for her date to come, and now her date has come, and she’s stuck, and she’s in limbo. She doesn’t know what is going to happen,” the interpreter said.

Her immigration hearing earlier this month was canceled, along with nearly 1,200 other people across the state, due to the government shutdown, according to a new Syracuse University study.

If the shutdown continues to February, about 3,000 cases are expected to be canceled, and almost 5,000 if the dispute over border wall funding lasts until March.

California has already seen more than 9,000 immigration status hearings canceled.