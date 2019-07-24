NEW YORK POST:

The Ole Miss college student whose bullet-riddled body was found by cops on routine patrol was pictured in a pair of chilling Facebook photos with the man who authorities say gunned her down.

Both of the images, posted on Dec. 21, 2016, and provided to The Post on Wednesday by a source who did not want to be identified, show Ally Kostial and suspected killer Brandon Theesfeld smiling and with their arms around each other.

In one, both college students are dressed up and Theesfeld is wearing a sticker with the letters of Kostial’s sorority at the University of Mississippi in Oxford, Alpha Phi. In the other, the two appear to be attending a Hawaii-themed event.