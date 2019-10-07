THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

Catholic bishops meeting this month to discuss issues in the Amazon region of South America will consider the possibility of married priests.

The Pan-Amazonian region, which covers much of northern South America, is suffering a severe shortage of priests. To address this challenge, Brazilian Cardinal Claudio Hummes, chairman of this month’s meeting, or synod, of bishops said Monday that the bishops would debate the topic of married priests in the Pan-Amazonian region.

Hummes emphasized the importance of ensuring the faithful have regular access to the Eucharist, a sacrament requiring a priest in which bread and wine are consecrated and become the body and blood of Jesus Christ.

“Participation in the celebration of the Eucharist, at least on Sundays, is essential for the full and progressive development of Christian communities and a true experience of the Word of God in people’s lives,” Hummes said, according to the Catholic news organization Crux. “It will be necessary to define new paths for the future.”

Hummes said local Catholics in the Amazon region had urged the bishops to consider the possibility of permitting married priests from their communities, while not doing away with the practice of celibacy entirely.