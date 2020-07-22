Allen West: Democrats Unleashed ‘Frankenstein’s Monster’ in BLM

Breitbart:

“Democrats have created Frankenstein’s monster,” said Lt. Col. Allen West (Ret.), newly-elected chairman of the Texas Republican Party, in reference to Antifa and Black Lives Matter. He offered his remarks on Tuesday in an interview on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Tonight with special guest host Matt Boyle.

“The Democrats have created Frankenstein’s monster, and that monster is out there roaming the countryside and bringing about destruction,” West said. “If the Democrat Party was smart, they would have gotten control of the far left, the progressive socialist left — Antifa, Black Lives Matter, which is nothing more than a Marxist front organization.”

Democrats are now being consumed by their own creation, remarked West, analogizing Antifa and Black Lives Matter to the creature created by Victor Frankenstein in Mary Shelley’s 1818 novel.

West continued, “The fact that [Democrats] are allowing these organizations to dominate the narrative [is] showing themselves to be who they are, such as we saw in the CHAZ or the autonomous zone up there in Seattle. Americans want to be safe. Americans want to be secure. And here in Texas, we don’t want to all of a sudden see a pallet of bricks being dropped off at a suburban area for Antifa and others to come pick up and do their nefarious activities.”

West determined that the Democrats’ refusal to condemn the criminality of Antifa and Black Lives Matter reveals that the left-wing party is beholden to such organizations.

“[Democrats] are not condemning this violence that we see on our streets,” West stated. “They are part of it. They are complicit with it, and they will be made to [own] the consequences and the punishment for their reticence and their recalcitrance.”

