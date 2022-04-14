NY Post

The alleged gunman in the Brooklyn subway shooting was arrested in New Jersey more than two decades ago for threatening his old boss after getting canned, officials confirmed. Frank James, 62 — who was detained after appearing in federal court Thursday on terrorism charges — had repeatedly called his former employer in Fairfield, Curtiss-Wright, and vowed some sort of violence over his termination, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. Spokeswoman Kathy Carter did not provide what was said on those calls but said, “We believe it rose to the level of terroristic threats.” James, who was living in Irvington, NJ, at the time, was charged in the 1995 incident with one count of making terroristic threats and was later found guilty of a lesser charge, harassment, Carter said. A judge sentenced James to one year’s probation due to his clean record at the time, Carter said.

