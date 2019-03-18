ABC

An attempted robbery at the Bellagio Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas ended in a gunfight between police and the suspect late Friday. An armed man walked into the casino and approached a popular poker cage, where he demanded money, before quickly fleeing out the north entrance, Las Vegas police said in an overnight press conference. The suspect attempted to carjack someone at the valet but was confronted immediately by four uniformed officers. The man turned and fired at least one shot in the direction of an officer who was struck in the chest, police said.

