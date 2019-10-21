NEW YORK POST:

Two men were busted for poaching more than 4,000 Florida turtles worth $200,000 and illicitly selling them overseas in a massive moneymaking operation, authorities said.

Michael Boesenberg, 39, and Michael Clemons, 23, both of Fort Myers, were busted in what has been declared “the state’s largest seizure of turtles in recent history,” the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said in a statement Friday.

Authorities launched an undercover investigation after they were tipped off to the trafficking operation back in February 2018, according to the commission.

The thousands of turtles — illegally taken and sold over a six-month period — included Florida box turtles, striped mud turtles, Gulf Coast spiny softshell turtles and diamondback terrapins.

Those turtles had an estimated black market value of $200,000, authorities said.