Disgraced fashion mogul Peter Nygard launched a $15 million smear campaign against his billionaire neighbor in the Bahamas – including portraying him as a member of the Ku Klux Klan – that led to a record $203 million awarded in damages against the accused pedophile, according to details from the bombshell ruling.

The Canadian-born playboy – who is cooling his heels in a Toronto jail as he awaits trial on multiple charges of sexual assault and forcible confinement – was ordered to pay the largest sum for a defamation case in New York State history last Thursday.

His nearly decade-long legal battle with hedge fund manager Louis Bacon began years before over a shared driveway near a beach in the Bahamas that was made famous in James Bond’s “Thunderball.”

It escalated with Bacon filing suit in 2015 after the wild-haired Nygard accused the founder of New York-based Moore Capital Management of being everything from a white supremacist to an insider trader, according to court records reviewed by Financial Times that were published Monday.

The New York judge ruled Nygard, 81, spread “malicious falsehoods” about Bacon by hiring more than two dozen people for the $15 million smear campaign.

READ MORE