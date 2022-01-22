NEW YORK POST:

The man who allegedly ambushed and shot two NYPD officers — one fatally — in Harlem Friday is a convicted felon who was on probation at the time, authorities said.

Lashawn McNeil, 47, was shot in the head and arm by a third officer as he tried to flee, and was hospitalized in critical condition Friday night, NYPD Chief of detectives James Essig said at a press conference.

The alleged gunman was on probation for a 2003 felony narcotics conviction in New York City, Essig said.

He also had several prior arrests outside of the Big Apple.

In 1998, he was arrested in South Carolina for unlawful possession of a weapon. The matter was later dismissed, records show.

McNeil was then busted for assaulting a police officer in Pennsylvania in 2002, Essig said.

In 2003, he was arrested twice in Pennsylvania, once on a felony drug charge and also on a misdemeanor narcotics charge.

MORE FROM THE NT POST