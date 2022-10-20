Dhabia B., the Algerian illegal migrant woman accused of raping and murdering 12-year-old French girl Lola last Friday, is said to have been under a deportation order and should have been removed from the country last month.

The 24-year-old Algerian illegal was arrested for the murder of 12-year-old Lola over the weekend and indicted for murder, torture, rape and acts of barbarism earlier this week by prosecutors in Paris.

However, it has emerged that the Algerian woman, who entered France under a student residence permit in 2016, was subjected to a deportation order and was obliged to leave the country before September 21st of this year, Europe1 reports.

Following her arrival in 2016, French state services lost track of the Algerian but on August 21st she attempted to fly from Paris’ Olry airport where she was arrested for lacking a valid residency permit.

She was later questioned by police and subjected to an obligation to leave French territory (OQTF) that day by the French Interior Ministry. Despite this, no effort was made by French authorities to actually deport the 24-year-old back to Algeria, with some noting that 12-year-old Lola may still be alive if the deportation had been carried out.

On Wednesday, a French police officer from the department of Essonne noted that deportation orders are rarely ever carried out, even if the illegal migrant has a criminal record.

“There is a non-application of the law,” the officer said and added, “When we control someone, even if he has committed a crime, the OQTF is [put on hold] because the service in charge always sends us the same decision, namely to let the person go, reminding him that we must comply with the law of the country that no longer welcomes him.”

