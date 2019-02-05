NEW YORK POST:

An alleged MS-13 gang member busted in the fatal shooting of a rival on a Queens subway platform was charged with murder, police said Tuesday.

Ramiro Gutierrez, 26, was hit with additional charges of gang assault and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the shooting of Abel Mosso, 20, on Sunday on the 90th Street station platform after a melee that began on the No. 7 train, police said.

“Someone was yelling something about MS-13,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said Monday, adding that the “victim was affiliated with the 18th Street Gang.”

“[Gutierrez] is in our criminal group database as an MS-13 member,” Shea noted.

Sunday’s gunplay was caught on video, which showed three people brawling on the platform before one pulled out a gun and fired six shots, fatally striking Mosso “multiple times in the face,” Shea said.

Gutierrez, who is due to appear in court Tuesday afternoon, has four prior arrests, including for criminal possession of a controlled substance and conspiracy on Dec. 11 and criminal possession of stolen property on May 13, police said.