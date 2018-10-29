NEW YORK POST:

Cesar Sayoc had a target list with hundreds of names on it — and some of them could have pipe bombs on the way, law enforcement sources told The Post on Monday.

Authorities believe Sayoc was methodically mailing homemade explosive devices to various politicians and celebrities on his list until he was busted last week, sources said.

A few bombs may still be working their way through the postal system, and workers are on alert to identify the packages, sources said.

“We don’t have anything to indicate there are hundreds,” one source said.

The FBI will warn anyone facing a “credible threat,” the source added.

CNN revealed Monday that a suspicious package addressed to the network at its worldwide headquarters in Atlanta was intercepted at a nearby post office earlier in the day.

The package appears identical to the others allegedly sent by Sayoc, and if confirmed would be the 15th linked to him.

Last week, two packages — addressed to former intelligence chiefs John Brennan and James Clapper — were sent to CNN’s New York bureau in the Time Warner Center at Columbus Circle.

Investigators suspect Sayoc was making the bombs in his van, which has windows filled with images and messages promoting President Trump and attacking his critics.

The FBI and US Postal Service believe Sayoc sent out bombs over several days and as late as Thursday, one day before he was busted at an auto parts store in Plantation, Fla., according to NBC News, which first reported Sayoc’s alleged target list.

The first device to be discovered was delivered to the Westchester County home of hedge fund billionaire and Democratic supporter George Soros on Oct. 22, according to the feds.