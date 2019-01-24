NEW YORK POST:

The Massachusetts man charged with abducting a young woman and holding her captive in his apartment for three days bawled like a baby and sucked his thumb during his “bizarre” first court appearance on Wednesday, according to a report.

As Victor Pena sobbed inconsolably inside Charlestown Municipal Court, his lawyer pleaded not guilty on Pena’s behalf to charges he kidnapped Olivia Ambrose, 23, as she was leaving a Boston bar Saturday night, The Boston Globe reported.

Court psychologist Jodie Shapiro revealed that during a preliminary exam of the 38-year-old Pena, his “bizarre” behavior also included thumb-sucking and praying for forgiveness, the paper reported.

Records also described the dramatic moment that detectives tracked the missing woman to Pena’s Charlestown home Tuesday afternoon and burst in to find Ambrose “crying with a horrified look on her face,” the report said.