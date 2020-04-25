New York Post:

Graham Kelly has finally escaped the eye of the scandalous storm that swirled around his boss, then-Congresswoman Katie Hill — but he didn’t emerge unscathed.

He’s been slandered as Hill’s lover, his promising political career is over, and he frequently thinks of suicide, he told The Post in his first in-depth interview since the sex scandal exploded in October.

“There were countless times I was standing on the metro station where I was like, ‘Hey, what if I jumped in front of the train right now,” Kelly confessed.

Read more at The New York Post