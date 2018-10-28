NY POST

The man authorities believe killed 11 people inside a Pittsburgh synagogue had a history of posting racist, anti-immigrant, and anti-Semitic rants — and broadcast his violent intentions Saturday shortly before entering the house of worship with guns blazing. In a post on the Twitter-like social media platform called Gab, Robert Bowers ranted about the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society, a non-profit that helps resettle immigrants and refugees. “HIAS likes to bring invaders in that kill our people,” Bowers, 46, wrote about an hour before officials say he took aim at congregants inside the Tree of Life Synagogue. “I can’t sit by and watch my people get slaughtered.” Bowers didn’t mention the synagogue, but chillingly added: “Screw your optics, I’m going in.”

