FOX2 – DETROIT:

When a doctor prescribes a treatment for the coronavirus, some might say, beware.

That’s what Dr. Charles Mok of the Allure Medical Spa was doing. In a recording, he says “At Allure Medical we are offering high dose, intravenous, vitamin C to all essential workers who are exposed to COVID-19.”

But on Thursday the FBI, along with the Department of Health and Human Services-raided Allure Medical Spa on 26 Mile Road and Van Dyke in Shelby Township, just before 8 a.m.

“Allegations that the clinic provided fraudulent treatments for COVID-19 and that the clinic did not observe proper protocols to protect patients and staff from the virus,” said Mara Schneider, FBI spokesperson.

Well over a dozen FBI agents, armed with a search warrant, dressed in protective clothing, were seen taking out boxes of medical records and other evidence, and sorting them in three make-shift tents, in the Allure parking lot.

READ MORE AT FOX2-DETROIT