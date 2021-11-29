The New York Post:

Ghislaine Maxwell, the accused longtime madam of pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein, will go on trial Monday — beginning the final act of criminal proceedings against the disgraced socialite that could be the last chance at justice for the duo’s alleged victims.

If convicted on all counts, Maxwell faces a maximum sentence of 70 years in prison — effectively a life sentence for the 59-year-old, who has been jailed in a Brooklyn lockup since her arrest.

Maxwell faces six counts for allegedly recruiting, grooming and abusing four minor girls with Epstein at multiple locations in the US and in the UK from 1994 through 2004.

Her crimes included engaging in “group sexual encounters” with Epstein and an underage girl — identified in court documents as “Minor Victim-1” — from 1994 to 1997, prosecutors charge in the indictment against her.

With each victim, she allegedly encouraged the girls to provide Epstein with massages that would escalate into sexual abuse. During massages with Minor Victim-1, for example, the teen and Maxwell would both “engage in sex acts with Epstein,” the indictment states.

The crimes she’s accused of are sensational and will spark an emotional reaction among jurors before evidence in the case is presented, legal experts told The Post. It’s one of the reasons the cards are stacked against Maxwell at trial — and why prosecutors may win a conviction, the experts added.

