NEW YORK POST:

A suspected drug dealer who narrowly missed a pedestrian as he drove down a Manhattan sidewalk to evade DEA agents was ordered held on bail Tuesday — but will be released from jail in less than two months under new bail-reform laws.

Judge Anne Swern ordered Arfhy “Coyote” Santos held on $100,000 cash or bond at his arraignment Tuesday in Manhattan criminal court on charges of reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of an incident, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, marijuana possession and attempted grand larceny.

On Aug. 16, 2019, DEA agents intercepted Santos trying to sell two kilos of fake cocaine to a buyer, but the 22-year-old fled. Authorities caught up to him Monday at a nightclub in the Bronx, where he was busted with three pounds of marijuana and charged with the earlier incident.

Santos’ lawyer, Luis Diaz, argued in court that his client should be released without bail given the new legislation that takes effect Jan. 1 eliminates bail for misdemeanors and most non-violent crimes. It is retroactive, and inmates in such cases can apply to have their bail lifted and to be freed. Those considered a flight risk, meanwhile, may be put in supervised release under the new law.