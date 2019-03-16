NY POST

He wouldn’t just fake your kids’ water polo skills and pump up their SAT scores — college admissions scammer William “Rick” Singer could also fake your kid’s race. As part of his larger scheme to get low-performing rich kids into top colleges, Singer would sometimes falsify students’ ethnicities to give them an affirmative action advantage, according to a little-reported detail from his guilty plea before a federal judge in Boston. Singer’s plea mostly focused on how he admittedly collected more than $25 million from well-heeled parents to help their kids cheat on SAT tests or win bogus “athletic” recruitments. Singer would also sometimes lard up kids’ resumes and entrance essays with fake references to awards and extracurricular activities, Assistant US Attorney Eric S. Rosen told Judge Rya ­Zobel. But in a scheme reminiscent of the 1986 comedy flick “Soul Man,” Singer led admissions officials to believe that some students were worthy of affirmative action priority — even when they were not.

