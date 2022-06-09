NY Post

A suspected California gang member charged with murder is desperately trying to reach a plea deal before the possible recall of notoriously soft-on-crime District Attorney George Gascon, according to a report. Willie Wilkerson — a suspect in a triple shooting — was recorded telling his mom that his attorney had better “hurry up” and settle before a stricter DA takes over in Los Angeles County, according to Fox News. The murder suspect said he wants a deal “before they re-elect somebody else besides Gascon and bring back that bulls–t life without parole and death penalty,” according to the report. “If he could get manslaughter, then s–t … Manslaughter only carries six, nine, and 12 [years],” Wilkerson told his mom in court lockup after his last hearing on May 31, according to the outlet. Gascon is facing his second recall attempt since taking office in 2020, with many blaming his kid-gloves crime policies for a rise in crime there.

