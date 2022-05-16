The man accused of opening fire in a California church on Sunday — killing one and injuring five others — has been identified.

David Chou, a 68-year-old Las Vegas man, was booked on one felony murder charge and five felony counts of attempted murder, the local ABC station reported Monday.

Chou allegedly burst into Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods on Sunday during a luncheon honoring its former longtime pastor Billy Chang.

When the killer paused to reload, Chang hit him on the head with a chair while others moved quickly to grab his gun. They held him down and hogtied his legs with extension cords, officials said.

“That group of churchgoers displayed what we believe is exceptional heroism and bravery in intervening to stop the suspect,” Orange County Undersheriff Jeff Hallock said.

