The New York Post:

An alleged anti-Asian bigot picked the wrong “victim” to spew hate speech at in Midtown Friday — an undercover NYPD cop.

The cop was patrolling at 33rd Street and 7th Avenue at around 4:30 p.m. when Juvian Rodriguez, 35, allegedly approached, The Post has learned.

Not knowing he was dealing with one of New York’s finest, Rodriguez began snarling, “Go back to China before you end up in a graveyard!”

“I’m gonna slap the holy piss out of you and stab you in the face,” Rodriguez allegedly continued.

The undercover promptly alerted a precinct cop, who busted Rodriquez, an ex-con who according to sources has two dozen arrests on his rap sheet, including for narcotics and assault.

His last words to the undercover — before the cuffs went on — allegedly were, “I don’t give a f– if I go to jail.”

“He got his wish,” one law enforcement source quipped to The Post Friday night.

“We’re like the ‘Make A Wish Foundation’ for this scumbag.”

He was no more friendly as he was perp-walked out of the Midtown South precinct on Friday night, shouting “Your mother!” to a reporter who’d asked, “Why’d you do it?”

The NYPD redeployed its plainclothes cops last month to helped deal with the surging anti-Asian crimes in the Big Apple.

