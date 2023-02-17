An ugly brawl broke out after a heated soccer game between two private high schools — one Jewish and the other Catholic — in Miami this week, with some players saying they were hit with anti-Semitic slurs.

Fight broke out during a soccer match between Scheck Hillel Community School, a Jewish school in Ojus, and Archbishop Coleman Carroll High School, a Catholic school in The Hammocks. Witness say that anti-Semitic slurs were yelled with a student ending up in the hospital. pic.twitter.com/muVZ7Plv5m — ONLY in DADE (@ONLYinDADE) February 16, 2023

Footage of the troubling incident between the Scheck Hillel Community School and Archbishop Coleman Carroll High School in Florida shows players battling soon after Wednesday night’s game ended.

The video also includes spectators pouring from the stands to join the fray, where several punches were thrown and shoves were exchanged.

Parents of the players from the Jewish school asserted that someone said, “Hitler was right” during the fight, and that other opponents spewed different anti-Jewish slurs.

There was reportedly one injury resulting from the confrontation, but details were not made available.

The two religious schools issued a joint statement after the video of the fight — and the accusations of anti-Semitism — began circulating online.

READ MORE