Riots between Muslims and Hindus in Britain have spread from Leicester to Smethwick – and may “spread all over Britain”, community leaders warn.

A mob of over 200 Muslims shouting “Allah akbar!” gathered outside the Durga Bhawan Temple in Smethwick, a post-industrial town in the West Midlands, on Tuesday night, with mob members trying to scale its perimeter fence before scrapping with intervening police officers, according to reports.

The violence, which saw police pelted with fireworks and other missiles, was ostensibly triggered by word that the temple had invited Sadhvi Rithambara, an Indian described by the press as a Hindu nationalist, to deliver a sermon.

The incident follows now long-running violence in Leicester, in the East Midlands, between Muslims and Hindus, initially linked to an India versus Pakistan cricket match, which at one point saw a member of a Muslim mob vandalise a Hindu temple in front of the police.

Now, community leaders and residents are warning that the violence could well “spread all across Britain, wherever there are South Asian communities”, which functionally is almost everywhere.

One Leicester resident, named as Vinod by The Telegraph, said that “[t]his [disorder] will continue to spread” and blamed social media for “playing a big part” in escalating the situation — “people are looking at creating disarray between communities – not just in Leicester but across all of the UK,” he alleged.

READ MORE