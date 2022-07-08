Breitbart

An Afghan illegal immigrant was arrested in the French city of Bordeaux last Friday after attempting to stab several people on the street while yelling “Allahu Akbar.” The 22-year-old Afghan national living in France illegally was arrested shortly after 2 pm on Friday by police after being accused of trying to stab several people. The incident took place after the illegal immigrant attmepted to enter a bar currently under construction and made an attempt to stab a female worker, who promptly ran from the Afghan. When the 22-year-old chased the worker, he made several attempts to stab random people in the vicinity while yelling “Allahu akbar,” French conservative newspaper Valeurs Actuelles reports. No one was injured as a result of the attempted attacks and police stated that the Afghan national has no prior known criminal record. That same day in the city of Avignon another incident took place involving a man yelling “Allahu Akbar” at a local police station. The 35-year-old, who has a history of mental illness, is also on the French terrorist watchlist known as the S-File and is said to be a radical Islamic extremist and was arrested by officers at the scene.

