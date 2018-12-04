BREITBART:

Two German towns have seen arrests at their Christmas markets as migrants brawled with locals in one case and in another, a migrant threatened passers-by with an axe while yelling “Allah hu Akbar.”

The first incident occurred at a Christmas market in the town of Ludwigslust, in the region of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern on Saturday at around 10:40 pm, and saw a dispute between a group of native Germans and migrants escalate into violence, according to a press release from police.

Officers attempted to calm the situation, but were forced to deploy irritant spray to bring order back to the market. One 41-year-old was injured along with a 21-year-old but neither required immediate medical care on site. Police say they have filed two separate charges of assault and are looking for witnesses to the incident.

The second case also took place on Saturday in the town of Witzenhausen in the region of Hesse and saw a 38-year-old Libyan migrant arrested after threatening attendees of the town’s Christmas Market with an axe and yelling “Allah hu Akbar!” at them.