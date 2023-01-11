All flights across America have been grounded this morning until at least 9am EST by an FAA systems failure that has left thousands of people stranded at airports and that is threatening to tank US airline market shares.

The problem is with the Notice to Air Missions System, which pilots use to access flight paths and communicate with air traffic controllers about hazards.

That system went down sometime before 6am EST on Wednesday morning and as of 7.30am, it remains unfixed.

In the interest of safety, the FAA has grounded all commercial and private planes.

Grounded planes at Washington Reagan airport on Wednesday morning after an FAA systems failure grounded all flights across the country.

Some 1,000 flights have already been delayed and the issue is likely to have a knock-on effect on routes for the rest of the day.

In pre-market trading, the shares of Delta, American Airlines and United all tanked.

Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg says he is in touch with the FAA and working to resolve the issue, while White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Biden has been briefed.

There is no evidence of a cyber attack yet, she said, but the President has ordered the Department of Transport to conduct a full investigation.

In the meantime, thousands of people are stranded at airports across the country. Airport lounges quickly filled up as news of the outage spread, while some passengers were told by their airlines to simply ‘go home’.

In the first mention of the problem this morning, the FAA said in an alert: ‘The FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System.

