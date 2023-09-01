All Trump’s Georgia trial will be on TELEVISION: Judge rules ex-president’s case will be broadcast live – along with his 18 co-defendants

The revolution will not be televised – but Donald Trump’s Georgia racketeering trial will, a judge has ruled.

In a court hearing Thursday, Superior Court of Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee said he would make all the presidential candidate’s hearings and possible trials available to be broadcast on the court’s YouTube and several news networks.

Hours before, Trump – also facing cases New York, Florida, and Washington, DC – pleaded not guilty to trying to subvert the 2020 election results in the state, waiving a court appearance that would have seen him put on TV in the process.

The move comes a week after he posed for his historic mugshot, which became a global media event – and one he is trying to turn to his advantage.

Meanwhile, he and 18 other codefendants – including his ex-chief of staff Mark Meadows – face 13 felony counts including racketeering for allegedly pressuring officials to meddle in the election before losing to Joe Biden.

