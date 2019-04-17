SF GATE:

An Australian DJ accused in the brazen daytime kidnapping attempt of a toddler in San Francisco was reportedly investigated by police for a “bizarre” incident in Sydney.

New South Wales police confirmed to PerthNow that they responded to a Feb. 27 incident involving Roscoe Bradley Holyoake, 34. According to police, Holyoake was found at a Sydney apartment complex, asking a stranger if he could play with their child.

“Officers from Burwood Police Area Command were called to a unit complex on Wolsey Street at Drummoyne due to concerns for the welfare of a 34-year-old man,” a NSW police spokesperson told PerthNow. The spokesperson said Holyoake was transported to a local hospital for a medical evaluation.

Holyoake was arrested last week after police say he grabbed a 2-year-old boy from his mother’s arms near Market and 17th streets. Bystanders said he ran half a block with the boy until good Samaritans tracked him down. One witness told KTVU that after Holyoake drew a crowd, he allegedly “gave the boy back to the mom and then he turned and smiled at us and took off running down the street.”

Holyoake was detained by witnesses until police arrived on the scene.

According to the Australia Broadcasting Company, Holyoake goes by the name DJ Roski professionally and is a “well-known DJ” in the local scene. Perth community radio station RTRFM confirmed to ABC he occasionally worked as their presenter on the All Things Queer program.