Before Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were on the same presidential ticket, they were battling to win the Democratic primary and, in some instances, things got heated.

HARRIS CRITICIZES BIDEN’S STANCE ON BUSING AT FIRST DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY DEBATE

In what became her most memorable debate moment, Harris challenged Biden’s opposition to federally mandated busing when he was in the Senate, telling him she benefited from the program to integrate schools. The face-off produced Harris’ “That little girl was me” remark that drew widespread media attention.

HARRIS BLASTS BIDEN FOR HYDE AMENDMENT FLIP-FLOP

[NOTE – The Hyde Amendment is a legislative provision barring the use of federal funds to pay for abortion except to save the life of the woman, or if the pregnancy arises from incest or rape. Before the Hyde Amendment took effect, an estimated 300,000 abortions were performed annually using taxpayer funds.]

Harris called Biden’s past support for the Hyde Amendment “unacceptable” at a Democratic primary debate, citing her role as a former prosecutor who tried rape and child molestation cases. Biden defended his record, saying he supports a women’s right to choose. Harris pressed him, asking why it took him so long to change his position on the Hyde Amendment. During Biden’s tenure in the Senate, he had expressed support for the amendment, which prohibits the use of federal funds to subsidize abortions except for cases of rape and incest or when a woman’s life is endangered.

HARRIS AND BIDEN CLASH OVER HEALTH CARE PLANS ON DEBATE STAGE

Before Harris backed off a full-scale “Medicare-for-all,” she was vehemently arguing for it in the early primary debates, pressing Biden who has always said that single-payer health care would cost too much. The two went at it over this issue. “The plan, no matter how you cut it, costs $3 trillion when it is, in fact, employed, number one. Ten years from now, after two terms of the senator being president, after her time. Secondly, it will require middle-class taxes to go up, not down. Thirdly, it will eliminate employer-based insurance. And fourthly, what happens in the meantime?” Biden said. Harris responded that the cost of doing nothing was too high.

