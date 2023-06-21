“Hunter is resolved.”

Those words yesterday from Hunter Biden’s counsel, Chris Clark, were confident and certain. He declared the “five-year investigation” effectively closed even as the Justice Department insisted the investigation is “ongoing.”

If none of this seems to make sense, it is because it doesn’t.

For years, the political and media elite have struggled to “resolve” the disaster that is Hunter. They have finally done so with a long-predicted “controlled demolition” of the scandal by having the president’s son plead guilty to a couple of minor tax violations without a serious threat of jail time.

They even threw in a phantom felony allegation that will evaporate once Hunter completes a diversion program.

