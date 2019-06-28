THE GUARDIAN:

The candidates are asked to raise their hands if they support giving healthcare to undocumented immigrants. Every hand goes up.

Buttigieg, who we’ve not heard much from at all so far, is asked why. Undocumented immigrants pay taxes and are parts of our society, he says. He mentions that his father came here as an immigrant (from Malta).

Biden, after asking for the question to be repeated, agrees. You can’t let people who are sick go uncovered. He expands on his healthcare plan, which is to expand Obamacare. Biden talks, a little unconvincingly, it must be said, about how he would go after healthcare companies and big pharma.