Half of the 12 “key speakers” planned for the Republican National Convention will be Trumps, Fox News revealed Saturday.

Twitter critics went bonkers.

Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Melania, Ivanka, Eric and Tiffany Trump were all listed as main speakers at the big event that begins Monday, other media reported as well ― though the schedule was still being finalized over the weekend.

In addition to the family ranks will be Vice President Mike Pence, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott.

Ironically, McCarthy earlier this year blasted Joe Biden for nepotism because son Hunter Biden worked for a Ukrainian energy company when Biden was vice president. But everything he ranted about could be applied to each of Trump’s adult children.

