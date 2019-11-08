BREITBART:

The village of Jinwar in northeastern Syria, an unusual community consisting entirely of women and children, was reportedly evacuated on Monday as Turkish forces continued to advance despite a cease-fire agreement.

Kurdistan24 News described Jinwar as a village “set up by local women’s groups and international volunteers a few years ago to create a peaceful space for women who want to live out of family-orientated roles and patriarchal society.”

Some of the residents are women whose husbands died fighting the Islamic State, while others say they relocated to escape from rigid social structures, or to keep custody of children their extended families wanted to take from them.

The name of the village literally translates to “women’s land” in Kurdish. Its population was never meant to be entirely Kurdish, however.



