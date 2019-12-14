FOX NEWS

Labour and Lib Dems were ruing the ‘curse of Hugh Grant’ after every candidate the actor campaigned with failed to win their seat. Arch-remainer Grant, 59, canvassed with would-be MPs from both parties in the election run-up – before being sucked into a shameful anti-Tory rant on Twitter. The Love Actually star gave Chukka Umunna the career kiss-of-death as the MP lost his parliament place by failing to secure City of London for the Lib Dems after canvassing with Grant. Anti-press campaigner Grant also went door-to-door with Labour candidate Faiza Shaheen in Chingford, London, before she was beaten by Tory veteran Iain Duncan Smith. The actor canvassed with Lib Dem candidate Monica Harding to unseat foreign secretary Dominic Raab, in his Esher and Walton constituency, Walton-on-Thames, but she too was beaten.

