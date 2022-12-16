Independent journalist Tayler Hansen documented a highly disturbing drag show event held in Austin, Texas on Wednesday where children were subjected to extreme sexual content.

The “Drag Queen Christmas” tour is traveling across the country with these performers.

Warning! Graphic Material Ahead

The completely inappropriate routines included one performer named “Jimbo the Drag Clown” dancing with his “tits in a box” as a song repeating those words blasted over the PA.

“All Ages” Drag Queen Christmas Mega Thread 🧵



Yesterday, a blatantly sexualized show meant to groom children was hosted in Austin, TX.



This is a national tour with 36 shows in 18 different states, including DC.



Yesterday, a blatantly sexualized show meant to groom children was hosted in Austin, TX. This is a national tour with 36 shows in 18 different states, including DC.

In “Screwdolph the Red Nippled Reindeer,” dancers depicted sexual acts multiple times while a video of a shirtless Santa Clause whipping a sleigh led by shirtless men played in the background.

“Screwdolph the Red Nippled Reindeer”.



In this performance they simulated sex countless times, sexualized a child’s story, including Santa, and had sexual videos playing in the background.



In this performance they simulated sex countless times, sexualized a child's story, including Santa, and had sexual videos playing in the background. When the host asked a child what his favorite part of the show is he replied "nothing".

Male dancers wore kink harnesses, and a drag queen talked to a child in the audience and complimented the mother for bringing them.

“Crystal Methyd” performed with two other performers. They were all grinding and making other sexual gestures.



"Crystal Methyd" performed with two other performers. They were all grinding and making other sexual gestures. At the end of the performance Crystal licks his "Peppermint breasts" and the host, Nina West, says "mmm minty fresh".

A performer called “Crystal Methyd” licked his peppermint candy breasts at the end of his dance routine.

This Drag queen had a lot to say to children who were on the front row who were being given money by their mother to hand to the Drag Queens.



He engaged with two different children, a 9 and 10 year old.



He engaged with two different children, a 9 and 10 year old. "Are you having fun, are you enjoying it, are you confused yet?"