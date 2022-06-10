Former President Donald Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba on Newsmax denounced the “soap opera” of the House Jan. 6 Select Committee hearing Thursday night.

“This isn’t a soap opera; this is our country,” Habba told Thursday’s “Rob Schmitt Tonight.” “I’m so sad, Rob, by what is happening to our country.”

“What happened tonight was selective prosecution,” she added, noting just one side was presented to American people without due process or cross examination.

Habba noted Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., participating in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s coordinated attack on Trump exposes her as a RINO (Republican in name only).

“This is just par for the course,” Habba continued to host Rob Schmitt. :If he wasn’t leading in the polls, and if she wasn’t losing in the polls, this would not be aired. This would not be what is going on. It’s so calculated.”

