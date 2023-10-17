Alicia Keys ripped for tone-deaf post about paragliders after Hamas used them in deadly attack at Israeli festival

Alicia Keys has raised eyebrows with a tone-deaf post about how she had her “eyes on paragliding” — days after Hamas terrorists used paragliders to fly into Israel in their unprecedented attack on the Jewish state.

Keys posted a photo of herself wearing a green jacket on her Instagram Monday, saying, “What would you do if u weren’t afraid of anything???

“Tell me your truth …I’ve had my eyes on paragliding…,” she added with “side-eye” emojis in the since-deleted message.

The singer was immediately slammed for her post amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, whose terrorists used paragliders to attack an Israeli musical festival where they murdered at least 260 people.

Some social media users also accused her of showing sympathy toward the terror group by wearing green, the same color as the Hamas flag.

