The New York Post:

Alica Schmidt should be on your radar.

The 22-year-old German track and field star has been dubbed “the World’s Sexiest Athlete” by a number of supporters and websites, but there’s much more to Schmidt than her voluminous blonde hair and stunning blue eyes.

Schmidt is officially Tokyo bound for this summer’s postponed 2020 Olympics, she confirmed in a post on Instagram on Saturday.

Schmidt will compete on the German team in the women’s 4×400 relay and the Games’ first 4×400 mixed relay, according to the Daily Star.

“Still feels unreal! I’m so grateful and at the same time thrilled to experience something I have been dreaming of since I started all of this!,” Schmidt captioned a photo that featured her posing in front of the Olympic Rings symbol.

More at The New York Post